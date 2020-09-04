UrduPoint.com
China Applauds Prime Minister Imran Khan's Remarks On Sino-Pak Relations

Fri 04th September 2020 | 11:40 PM

China on Friday applauded the warm remarks made by Prime Minister Imran Khan on relations between China and Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2020 ) :China on Friday applauded the warm remarks made by Prime Minister Imran Khan on relations between China and Pakistan.

"The Embassy applauds warm remarks by PM Imran Khan on China-Pak relations," the Chinese Embassy said in a statement posted on its twitter handle.

"The Embassy also appreciates contribution of CPEC Authority in advancing CPEC in a fully committed way. We will work with Pak Gov in earnest under guidance of the two leaderships for a shared future", the statement added.

The statement from Chinese Embassy came after Prime Minister Imran Khan in an interview with Aljazeera television aired on Thursday said, "Our future is now linked to China, progressing at faster pace than any other country in the world".

He dismissed any renegotiation with China over amending the terms of $62 billion Economic Corridor, saying that "the relationship with China was better than even before".

Imran Khan said Pakistan would like to benefit from the way China made progress and lifted its people out of poverty.

