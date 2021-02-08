UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China Appreciates Positive Remarks By Pakistani UAE Sides About Xinjiang

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 08th February 2021 | 11:09 PM

China appreciates positive remarks by Pakistani UAE sides about Xinjiang

China on Monday appreciated the objective and unbiased position upheld by the Pakistani and United Arab Emirates (UAE) sides about the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2021 ):China on Monday appreciated the objective and unbiased position upheld by the Pakistani and United Arab Emirates (UAE) sides about the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region.

"China appreciates the objective and unbiased position upheld by the Pakistani and UAE sides," Chinese Foreign Ministry's Spokesperson Wang Wenbin said during his regular briefing while commenting on positive remarks made by Mushahid Hussain Syed, Chairman, Senate Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs and UAE Ambassador to China Ali Al Dhaheri.

He said that Chairman Hussain and Ambassador Dhaheri both spoke about their first-hand experience in Xinjiang during the interviews, which reflected the real situation in Xinjiang.

"It has also proven that the lies on Xinjiang concocted by a handful of anti-China elements in the West are nothing but a farce to malign and smear China. Their attempts to interfere in China's internal affairs will not succeed," he added.

He said that since 2018, more than 1,200 people from over 100 countries had visited Xinjiang. That includes UN officials, foreign diplomats posted in China, some countries' permanent representatives to Geneva, journalists and religious groups.

They saw with their own eyes a region thriving with stability and prosperity and commended its exemplary counter-terrorism and de-radicalization efforts, he added.

"We welcome more foreign friends to visit Xinjiang and see the real situation there, including its socioeconomic development and how local residents are enjoying their life and work," he added.

Wang Wenbin said that the Chinese side believed more and more countries would speak up for justice like Pakistan and the UAE.

According to media reports, Mushahid Hussain Syed said in a recent interview that the economic growth of China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region and the population growth of the Uygur community belie the politically-motivated fiction peddled by a few Western politicians.

Also the UAE ambassador to China Ali Al Dhaheri spoke highly of Xinjiang's economic development and progress in poverty alleviation, applauded the effective counter-terrorism and deradicalization efforts and expressed hope for stronger cooperation with China on this front.

Related Topics

Pakistan Senate United Nations China Mushahid Hussain Syed UAE Visit Progress Geneva United Arab Emirates 2018 Media From

Recent Stories

WHO to Decide on Emergency Use Listing of AstraZen ..

13 minutes ago

Moscow City Court Reduces MediaZona Chief Editor's ..

13 minutes ago

Japanese Company Develops Test Kit for Detecting C ..

13 minutes ago

Shafqat criticizes Opposition for not showing inte ..

16 minutes ago

If Iran Returns to Full Compliance With JCPOA, US ..

16 minutes ago

WHO Sends Rapid Response Team to DR Congo After Ne ..

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.