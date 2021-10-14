China appreciates Prime Minister Imran Khan, his govt for active efforts on bilateral industrial cooperation

UrduPoint.com

China on Thursday appreciated Prime Minister Imran Khan's government for giving importance to China-Pakistan industrial cooperation and the active efforts made in that respect

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2021 ) :China on Thursday appreciated Prime Minister Imran Khan's government for giving importance to China-Pakistan industrial cooperation and the active efforts made in that respect.

"China appreciates Prime Minister Imran Khan and the Pakistani government for the great importance they attach to China-Pakistan industrial cooperation and the active efforts they have made in this regard," Lijian, a senior Chinese Foreign Ministry official, said in a tweet posted on his social media account.



