UrduPoint.com

China Ascends Global Innovation Ranking

Umer Jamshaid Published June 07, 2022 | 06:40 PM

China ascends global innovation ranking

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2022 ) :China ranks 12th in the 2021 edition of the Global Innovation Index (GII) report released by the World Intellectual Property Right Organization (WIPO), moving up 22 spots from 2012, said Wang Gang, the head of China's Science and Technology Ministry.

It marks China has entered the rankings of innovative countries in the world, Wang Gang said.

Investment into research and development across society has grown from 1,030 billion Yuan (about $154.

8 billion) in 2012 to 2,790 billion yuan in 2021, Wang said.

High-tech enterprises in China have increased from 49,000 over a decade ago to 330,000 in 2021, while research and development investment accounts for 70 percent total investment among Chinese firms, Ecns.cn reported.

In addition, high-tech enterprises account for more than 90 percent of companies listed on the Beijing Stock Exchange and Sci-Tech Innovation board of Shanghai Stock Exchange, Wang said.

Related Topics

World Technology Stock Exchange China Beijing Shanghai Stock Exchange From Billion

Recent Stories

Federal cabinet decides to restore weekly offs on ..

Federal cabinet decides to restore weekly offs on Saturdays

2 hours ago
 Dr Mudussar Nawaz successfully defended his PhD th ..

Dr Mudussar Nawaz successfully defended his PhD thesis seminar on Ovum Pick-up & ..

2 hours ago
 Cities witness up to 16 hours electricity load-she ..

Cities witness up to 16 hours electricity load-shedding

2 hours ago
 Trying to figure out everything about the new HUAW ..

Trying to figure out everything about the new HUAWEI nova 9? Here are all the qu ..

2 hours ago
 Imam-ul-Haq excited over return of cricket to his ..

Imam-ul-Haq excited over return of cricket to his birthplace Multan

3 hours ago
 Careem wins ‘Best Transport Service’ award for ..

Careem wins ‘Best Transport Service’ award for 4 consecutive years at Pakist ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.