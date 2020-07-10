UrduPoint.com
China-ASEAN Expo Postponed Due To COVID-19

Muhammad Irfan 35 seconds ago Fri 10th July 2020 | 04:20 PM

NANNING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2020 ) :The 17th China-ASEAN Expo has been postponed until further notice due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a meeting of senior officials held Thursday.

The expo was to be held from September 18 to 21 in Nanning, capital of south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region.

Started in 2004, the expo is an important platform to promote trade and relations between China and ASEAN.

In the first five months of this year, the total volume of trade between China and ASEAN countries reached around 242.42 billion U.S. Dollars, up 1 percent year on year, according to Peng Gang, head of the Department of Asian Affairs, Ministry of Commerce.

