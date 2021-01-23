UrduPoint.com
China Asks Its Pharmaceutical Companies To Accelerate Exports Of COVID-19 To Pakistan

Chinese State Councilor Wang Yi has assured Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi to provide half a million doses of coronavirus vaccine to Pakistan.

BEIJING: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 23rd, 2021) China on Saturday asked its pharmaceutical companies to accelerate exports of Coronavirus vaccine to Pakistan.

This was stated by Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Hua Chunying during her regular briefing in Beijing.

The directions were issued to the companies after Chinese State Councilor Wang Yi assured Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi to provide half a million doses of coronavirus vaccine to Pakistan.

Earlier, Shah Mahmood Qureshi said China has promised to provide the vaccine to Pakistan by 31st of next month.

He said these vaccines would be provided free of cost as grant assistance from China.

