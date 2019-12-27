UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China Assures Investment In Tourism, Hydel , Mineral Sectors

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 27th December 2019 | 04:29 PM

China assures investment in tourism, hydel , mineral sectors

The Economic and Commercial Consular of Chinese Embassy ,Dr. Wang Zhihua on Friday held a meeting with senior Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Atif Khan to discuss investment in various sectors including tourism, hydel power and minerals

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2019 ) :The Economic and Commercial Consular of Chinese Embassy ,Dr. Wang Zhihua on Friday held a meeting with senior Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Atif Khan to discuss investment in various sectors including tourism, hydel power and minerals.

During the meeting, they also held detailed discussion on various aspects of China- Pakistan Economic Corridor and Rashakai Economic zone in Mardan.

Senior Minister for Tourism and Culture, Atif Khan informed the Consular about ongoing development projects in tourism sector in the province.

He said that four tourism zones were being setup in the province and focus was being given to boost religious tourism in the province. The minister informed that one billion rupees has been allocated to preserve archeological sites in the province.

On this occasion, Chinese Consular appreciated various projects to boot tourism sector and expressed his interest in investment in various development projects.

Appreciating the provincial government's steps to promote religious tourism, Dr. Wang Zhihua said that it would not strengthen economy but would also enhance country's image at international level.

The two sides agreed to get benefit from each other experience in tourism sector and it was decided that Chinese Tourism board would give training to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Tourism Department for promotion of tourism in the province.

The Chinese Consular also assured participation in conference to be held in March for the promotion of religious tourism.

Related Topics

Pakistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa China Mardan March From Government Billion

Recent Stories

Railway extends date in respect of concession card ..

1 minute ago

2 suspected persons arrested near PPP public meeti ..

1 minute ago

Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) raids i ..

2 minutes ago

Japan to deploy naval ships, patrol planes to Mide ..

2 minutes ago

More than 235,000 flee northwest Syria flare-up: U ..

2 minutes ago

First Regiment With Avangard Hypersonic Missiles P ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.