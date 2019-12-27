China assures investment in tourism, hydel , mineral sectors

(@FahadShabbir)

The Economic and Commercial Consular of Chinese Embassy ,Dr. Wang Zhihua on Friday held a meeting with senior Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Atif Khan to discuss investment in various sectors including tourism, hydel power and minerals

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2019 ) :The Economic and Commercial Consular of Chinese Embassy ,Dr. Wang Zhihua on Friday held a meeting with senior Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Atif Khan to discuss investment in various sectors including tourism, hydel power and minerals.

During the meeting, they also held detailed discussion on various aspects of China- Pakistan Economic Corridor and Rashakai Economic zone in Mardan.

Senior Minister for Tourism and Culture, Atif Khan informed the Consular about ongoing development projects in tourism sector in the province.

He said that four tourism zones were being setup in the province and focus was being given to boost religious tourism in the province. The minister informed that one billion rupees has been allocated to preserve archeological sites in the province.

On this occasion, Chinese Consular appreciated various projects to boot tourism sector and expressed his interest in investment in various development projects.

Appreciating the provincial government's steps to promote religious tourism, Dr. Wang Zhihua said that it would not strengthen economy but would also enhance country's image at international level.

The two sides agreed to get benefit from each other experience in tourism sector and it was decided that Chinese Tourism board would give training to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Tourism Department for promotion of tourism in the province.

The Chinese Consular also assured participation in conference to be held in March for the promotion of religious tourism.