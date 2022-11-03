Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson, Zhao Lijian Thursday said that China attached great importance to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's two-day official visit to Beijing

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2022 ) :Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson, Zhao Lijian Thursday said that China attached great importance to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's two-day official visit to Beijing.

"China attaches great importance to it and gives high-level reception," he made these remarks in response to a question asked by APP regarding the visit.

Zhao Lijian said that Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was invited to pay an official visit to China from November 1 to 2.

This visit was Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's first visit to China since he took office.

"It is also the first foreign head of government to visit China after the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China," he added.

He said during the visit, President Xi Jinping held a meeting with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and held a welcome banquet for him.

Chinese Premier, Li Keqiang held a welcoming ceremony and talks for Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif while Chairman, National Peoples Congress (NPC) Li Zhanshu also held a meeting with the distinguished guest.

The spokesperson said that President Xi Jinping met with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for the second time in less than two months, providing strategic guidance for the development of China-Pakistan relations in the next stage, fully reflecting the particularity and high level of China-Pakistan cooperative strategic partnership.

"President Xi Jinping introduced the important achievements of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, pointing out that China will continue to adhere to the basic national policy of opening up to the outside world and continue to provide new opportunities for all countries in the world, including Pakistan, with China's new development," he added.

He said that on behalf of the Pakistani government and people, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif once again warmly congratulated President Xi Jinping on his re-election as General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China.

"He believes that President Xi Jinping's vision will not only continue to lead China to create more brilliant achievements, but also lead the world to a brighter future," the spokesperson added.

Zhao Lijian said that the leaders of the two countries had an in-depth exchange of views on China-Pakistan relations and the international and regional situation.

"The two sides agreed that China and Pakistan are good friends, good partners and good brothers, and the friendship between China and Pakistan has been tested and unbreakable. In the face of endless global challenges, the cooperative strategic partnership between China and Pakistan is of great significance," he added.

He said that the two sides reaffirmed their firm mutual support on issues involving each other's core interests, and will work together to deal with the chaos and accelerate the construction of a closer China-Pakistan community with a shared future in the new era," he added.

He said that the two sides agreed to deepen strategic docking, share development opportunities, promote the construction of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor more efficiently, and create a "Belt and Road" demonstration project.

Pakistan reaffirmed its commitment to fully protect the security of Chinese personnel, projects and institutions in Pakistan, he added.

The spokesperson said that the two sides agreed to maintain a high level of cooperation in international multilateral mechanisms, maintain regional peace, stability and international fairness and justice, and safeguard the common interests of developing countries.

Pakistan has responded positively to the global development initiative and global security initiative put forward by China.

The two sides will try first in implementing the initiative and actively contribute to the promotion of global governance, he added.

During this visit, the two sides issued a joint statement and signed 21 cooperation documents, covering many areas such as e-commerce, digital economy, post-disaster reconstruction, product export to China, social and people's livelihood, global development initiatives and law enforcement security, he concluded.