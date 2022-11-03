UrduPoint.com

China Attaches Great Importance To PM Shehbaz Sharif's Visit

Umer Jamshaid Published November 03, 2022 | 09:24 PM

China attaches great importance to PM Shehbaz Sharif's visit

Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson, Zhao Lijian Thursday said that China attached great importance to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's two-day official visit to Beijing

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2022 ) :Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson, Zhao Lijian Thursday said that China attached great importance to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's two-day official visit to Beijing.

"China attaches great importance to it and gives high-level reception," he made these remarks in response to a question asked by APP regarding the visit.

Zhao Lijian said that Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was invited to pay an official visit to China from November 1 to 2.

This visit was Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's first visit to China since he took office.

"It is also the first foreign head of government to visit China after the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China," he added.

He said during the visit, President Xi Jinping held a meeting with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and held a welcome banquet for him.

Chinese Premier, Li Keqiang held a welcoming ceremony and talks for Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif while Chairman, National Peoples Congress (NPC) Li Zhanshu also held a meeting with the distinguished guest.

The spokesperson said that President Xi Jinping met with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for the second time in less than two months, providing strategic guidance for the development of China-Pakistan relations in the next stage, fully reflecting the particularity and high level of China-Pakistan cooperative strategic partnership.

"President Xi Jinping introduced the important achievements of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, pointing out that China will continue to adhere to the basic national policy of opening up to the outside world and continue to provide new opportunities for all countries in the world, including Pakistan, with China's new development," he added.

He said that on behalf of the Pakistani government and people, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif once again warmly congratulated President Xi Jinping on his re-election as General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China.

"He believes that President Xi Jinping's vision will not only continue to lead China to create more brilliant achievements, but also lead the world to a brighter future," the spokesperson added.

Zhao Lijian said that the leaders of the two countries had an in-depth exchange of views on China-Pakistan relations and the international and regional situation.

"The two sides agreed that China and Pakistan are good friends, good partners and good brothers, and the friendship between China and Pakistan has been tested and unbreakable. In the face of endless global challenges, the cooperative strategic partnership between China and Pakistan is of great significance," he added.

He said that the two sides reaffirmed their firm mutual support on issues involving each other's core interests, and will work together to deal with the chaos and accelerate the construction of a closer China-Pakistan community with a shared future in the new era," he added.

He said that the two sides agreed to deepen strategic docking, share development opportunities, promote the construction of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor more efficiently, and create a "Belt and Road" demonstration project.

Pakistan reaffirmed its commitment to fully protect the security of Chinese personnel, projects and institutions in Pakistan, he added.

The spokesperson said that the two sides agreed to maintain a high level of cooperation in international multilateral mechanisms, maintain regional peace, stability and international fairness and justice, and safeguard the common interests of developing countries.

Pakistan has responded positively to the global development initiative and global security initiative put forward by China.

The two sides will try first in implementing the initiative and actively contribute to the promotion of global governance, he added.

During this visit, the two sides issued a joint statement and signed 21 cooperation documents, covering many areas such as e-commerce, digital economy, post-disaster reconstruction, product export to China, social and people's livelihood, global development initiatives and law enforcement security, he concluded.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister World Exchange China Visit Road Beijing Lead Turkish Lira November Congress All From Government Share Xi Jinping

Recent Stories

Head of Zimbabwe's Upper House to Visit Russia Bef ..

Head of Zimbabwe's Upper House to Visit Russia Before Year-End - Russian Foreign ..

2 minutes ago
 SU's IELL students highlight significance of proje ..

SU's IELL students highlight significance of project-based learning in poster ex ..

2 minutes ago
 Tens of Thousands Rally in Madrid to Demand Pay Hi ..

Tens of Thousands Rally in Madrid to Demand Pay Hike Amid Soaring Prices

2 minutes ago
 Jalal Mehmood Shah, Zain condemn attack on Imran K ..

Jalal Mehmood Shah, Zain condemn attack on Imran Khan

3 minutes ago
 Chief Minister Punjab suspends SHO, others over vi ..

Chief Minister Punjab suspends SHO, others over video statement leak

3 minutes ago
 Imran Khan's condition is stable: Dr Faisal Sultan ..

Imran Khan's condition is stable: Dr Faisal Sultan

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.