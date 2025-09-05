China Awards Rs. 1m Scholarship Fund To Sargodha University Students
Faizan Hashmi Published September 05, 2025 | 05:20 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2025) The Consulate General of the People’s Republic of China in Lahore has awarded a scholarship fund of Rs. 1 million to support the talented and deserving students of the University of Sargodha.
The initiative is part of China’s broader commitment to strengthening educational cooperation with Pakistan under the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).
The Consulate has long supported academic exchange programs, language education, and research collaborations with Pakistani universities. This latest scholarship reflects China’s continued efforts to empower Pakistani students by reducing their financial burden and enabling them to pursue academic excellence.
Acknowledging the contribution, the University of Sargodha termed the award a symbol of the enduring friendship between Pakistan and China.
“This generous support will pave the way for new opportunities and mutual growth,” a university spokesperson said.
The achievement was credited to the vision and leadership of Prof. Dr. Qaisar Abbas, Vice Chancellor of the University of Sargodha, whose efforts to strengthen ties with Chinese institutions have created new avenues of support for students.
On behalf of the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Dr. Tahir Mumtaz Awan, Host Director of the Confucius Institute at UoS, received the scholarship cheque from Wang Yaqiang, Vice Consul of the Consulate General of Peoples Republic of China at Lahore. He was accompanied by Dr. Muhammad Irfan, Chairman of the Department of Biotechnology.
