UrduPoint.com

China-based Researchers Develop Rapid Testing Methods For Monkeypox Virus

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 30, 2022 | 09:40 PM

China-based researchers develop rapid testing methods for monkeypox virus

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2022 ) :Some China-based researchers have recently developed three rapid testing methods for monkeypox virus (MPXV) that can provide the result in 20 to 30 minutes and are significantly faster than the traditional quantitative real-time PCR (polymerase chain reaction) method, Chinese media reported on Sunday.

Quantitative real-time PCR is currently the gold standard for MPXV diagnostics, but it requires trained laboratory personnel and specialized equipment, and results can only be obtained after several hours.

The researchers from the Institute Pasteur of Shanghai under the Chinese academy of Sciences developed three recombinase-based isothermal amplification assays for the rapid detection of MPXV and found that the test results were consistent with traditional real-time PCR, China Daily reported.

The new testing methods were reactive only against MPXV and non-cross reactive against other pox viruses, such as the vaccinia virus, and the results can be visualized in 20 to 30 minutes, according to the study findings published in the journal Viruses.

These findings provide a new choice for the early diagnosis of potential MPXV cases and will help the control and prevention of current and potential future outbreaks, according to the study.

Related Topics

China Shanghai Sunday Gold Media From

Recent Stories

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 30 India Vs. South Africa

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 30 India Vs. South Africa

6 hours ago
 Pakistan notches first victory against Netherlands ..

Pakistan notches first victory against Netherlands in T20 World Cup 2022

9 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 29 Netherlands Vs. Pakist ..

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 29 Netherlands Vs. Pakistan

10 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 October 2022

12 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 30th October 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 30th October 2022

12 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 28 Bangladesh Vs. Zimbabw ..

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 28 Bangladesh Vs. Zimbabwe

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.