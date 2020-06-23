UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China Becomes The Largest Importer Of Pakistani Marble: GM, Xiamen Company

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 23rd June 2020 | 04:43 PM

China becomes the largest importer of Pakistani marble: GM, Xiamen Company

China has become the largest marble importer of Pakistan, with annual imports reaching over 100,000 tons, said Fang Zihua, the General Manager of Xiamen Stone Trading Company

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2020 ) :China has become the largest marble importer of Pakistan, with annual imports reaching over 100,000 tons, said Fang Zihua, the General Manager of Xiamen Stone Trading Company.

"It is the very first time for our company to trade with Pakistani marble traders," Fang Zihua, said and added that Chinese clients were more than satisfied with the stone texture and that they were willing to import more products from Pakistan, China Economic Net reported on Tuesday.

According to Fang Zihua, the batch of about 150 ton of Pakistani marble was shipped through six standard containers.

"They had reached Nanan, Fujian Province late last year, but they didn't get displayed until this June because of the COVID-19 pandemic," Fang noted." "The color of this marble board is very beautiful, and its texture is unique.

It looks like reddish waves being motivated". Fang was so delighted to see the pattern that he named the marble `Red Valley'.

He further mentioned that the texture and colour of marble are full of changes, and a reddish one is rare.

With the rapid development of the construction industry, China's demand for marble and other construction stones is increasing year by year. China had been contributing significantly to Pakistan's exports ever since the China�Pakistan Free Trade Agreement was signed. At present, China has become the largest marble importer of Pakistan, with annual imports reaching over 100,000 tons.

"There is no tariff on marble imported from Pakistan. It's quite convenient," Fang said, adding that he would visit Pakistan for in-depth cooperation with traders after the COVID-19 pandemic.

Related Topics

Pakistan Exports Import China Company Visit Xiamen June From Agreement Industry

Recent Stories

Federation of UAE Chambers of Commerce and Industr ..

1 minute ago

UAE condemns Houthi targeting of Saudi Arabia with ..

16 minutes ago

Nahyan bin Mubarak launches Khalifa International ..

16 minutes ago

Xposure’s 5th edition will be held in February 2 ..

16 minutes ago

Ajman Chamber fuses digital services with Ajman Pa ..

25 minutes ago

Environment conducive for investment in dairy and ..

34 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.