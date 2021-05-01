UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China Begins Construction Of Third 054A Frigate For Pakistan Navy

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 3 minutes ago Sat 01st May 2021 | 02:41 PM

China begins construction of third 054A frigate for Pakistan Navy

A Spokesperson of Pakistan Navy said both the ships will be laced with modern technology & equipment and sensors.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 1st, 2021) China started construction of third 054A frigate for Pakistan Navy.

A ceremony to this effect was held at Hudong Zhonghua Shipyard.

Turkey meanwhile also started construction of second Milgem Class Corvette warship for Pakistan Navy.

A Spokesperson of Pakistan Navy said both the ships will be laced with modern technology & equipment and sensors.

The spokesperson said the induction of these ships into our fleet will further strengthen the country's maritime defence and help maintain balance of power in the region.

Related Topics

Pakistan Navy Technology China

Recent Stories

FO expresses disappointment over European parliame ..

11 minutes ago

Kyrgyzstan accuses Tajikistan of breaking ceasefir ..

2 minutes ago

City Traffic Police crackdown on violators of Coro ..

2 minutes ago

Domestic workers alarmed by compulsory Hong Kong v ..

2 minutes ago

NIH detects two new COVID-19 variants

2 minutes ago

Chief Organizer PTI pays glowing tribute to hardwo ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.