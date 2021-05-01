China begins construction of third 054A frigate for Pakistan Navy

(@fidahassanain)

A Spokesperson of Pakistan Navy said both the ships will be laced with modern technology & equipment and sensors.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 1st, 2021) China started construction of third 054A frigate for Pakistan Navy.

A ceremony to this effect was held at Hudong Zhonghua Shipyard.

Turkey meanwhile also started construction of second Milgem Class Corvette warship for Pakistan Navy.

The spokesperson said the induction of these ships into our fleet will further strengthen the country's maritime defence and help maintain balance of power in the region.