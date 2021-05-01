China Begins Construction Of Third 054A Frigate For Pakistan Navy
Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 3 minutes ago Sat 01st May 2021 | 02:41 PM
A Spokesperson of Pakistan Navy said both the ships will be laced with modern technology & equipment and sensors.
ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 1st, 2021) China started construction of third 054A frigate for Pakistan Navy.
A ceremony to this effect was held at Hudong Zhonghua Shipyard.
Turkey meanwhile also started construction of second Milgem Class Corvette warship for Pakistan Navy.
A Spokesperson of Pakistan Navy said both the ships will be laced with modern technology & equipment and sensors.
The spokesperson said the induction of these ships into our fleet will further strengthen the country's maritime defence and help maintain balance of power in the region.