China Boasts Over 3.28 Mln 5G Base Stations

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 20, 2023 | 07:41 PM

China has constantly advanced the construction of its 5G network with the number of 5G base stations in the country exceeding 3.28 million by the end of November, according to official data released Wednesday

The volume accounted for 28.5 percent of the country's total mobile base stations, the China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology said.

In the meantime, more mobile phone users in China have embraced 5G services, Ecns reported.

As of the end of November, the number of mobile phone users of the country's three telecom giants -- China Telecom, China Mobile, and China Unicom -- had reached about 1.73 billion, the data shows.

Among them, 771 million were 5G mobile phone users, a net increase of 210.4 million from the end of last year, accounting for 44.7 percent of total mobile phone users.

