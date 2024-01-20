Open Menu

China Boasts Over 3.37m 5G Base Stations By End Of 2023

Umer Jamshaid Published January 20, 2024 | 12:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2024) The number of China's 5G base station reached 3.377 million by the end of 2023, laying a solid foundation for network construction, the China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) said.

China owned nearly 40 percent of the standard essential patents for 5G technology, leading the world, said Zhao Zhiguo, chief engineer of the ministry.

The 5G applications have been integrated into 71 national economic categories with over 94,000 applications and more than 29,000 virtual networks launched last year, according to Zhao.

China continued to develop green and low-carbon 5G networks in 2023 jointly, Ecns reported.

According to estimates, 5G will drive a total economic output of 1.86 trillion Yuan ($258.5 billion) in 2023, an increase of 29 percent compared to 2022.

