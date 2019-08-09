UrduPoint.com
China Calls On India, Pakistan To Resolve Disputes Through Dialogue

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 5 minutes ago Fri 09th August 2019 | 04:56 PM

China on Friday called on India and Pakistan to resolve their disputes through dialogue and negotiations and jointly uphold peace and stability in the region

"We call on India and Pakistan to resolve their disputes through dialogue and negotiations and jointly uphold regional peace and stability," Chinese Foreign Ministry's Spokesperson Hua Chunying said in her remarks.

Regarding Pakistan's decision to downgrade diplomatic relations and suspension of trade with India, she said that her country noted relevant statement by Pakistan.

"The pressing priority is that the relevant party should stop unilaterally changing the status quo and avoid escalation of tension."

