China Calls On Pakistan, India To Launch Thorough Investigation Into Airspace Violation Incident

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 14, 2022 | 04:55 PM

China on Monday called on Pakistan and India to launch a thorough investigation into incident of violation of Pakistan airspace and establish a notification mechanism in time to prevent the recurrence of such incidents and miscalculation

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2022 ) ::China on Monday called on Pakistan and India to launch a thorough investigation into incident of violation of Pakistan airspace and establish a notification mechanism in time to prevent the recurrence of such incidents and miscalculation.

"Pakistan and India both of them are important countries in south Asia and they share responsibility to uphold the regional security and stability," Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson, Zhao Lijian said during his regular briefing in repose to a question asked by APP regarding unprovoked violation of Pakistan's airspace by India.

"We call on relevant countries to have dialogue and communication as soon as possible and launch a thorough investigation into this incident, strengthen information sharing and establish a notification mechanism in time to prevent the recurrence of such incidents and miscalculation," he added.

Earlier, a Chinese former defense attache in south Asian countries has asked the world community to probe Indian so-called clarification on supersonic projectile crash into Pakistani territory.

He pointed out what excuse India may find, this was the unprovoked violation of Pakistani airspace, which should be strongly condemned.

China's one of a prestigious English language newspaper has stated India's accidental missile fire into Pakistan airspace raised questions and concerns.

Zhao Lijian also said that the Chinese side had noted the information regarding airspace violation incident.

"We have noted the relevant information," he said when asked to comment on the incident.

It may be mentioned that Pakistan had strongly protested and condemned last week's violation of its airspace by a super sonic flying object of Indian origin.

Pakistan has also called for a thorough and transparent investigation of the incident which reflected India's disregard for air safety and regional peace and security.

