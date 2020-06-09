(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2020 ) : Jun 09 (APP):The graph of COVID-19 rising at a fast pace, the state of uncertainty prevailing due to partial lock down and related future of daily wagers, the situation has never gone so unpredictable as is now in Pakistan.

In these hard times, the project Management of China Electric Power Equipment & Technology Co., Ltd (CET) announced to support the much needed, poor and underprivileged persons and families of the local community around its two major installations of Balloki and Matiari Converter Stations located in the Province of Punjab and Sindh respectively, under Corporate Social Responsibilities (CSR), says a press release issued on Tuesday.

In this respect, the CET handed over 10000 kg of flour and 10000 kg of best quality rice (500 bags each of 20 kg) to Local District Administrations of District Nankana (Balloki) and Matiari separately to be distributed among needy people of the area.

The District Administration of both the districts, appreciated this gesture of CET and extended their sincere thanks and appreciation on receipt of much needed commodities donated for the poor and needy populace of their Districts.

They also applauded this very gesture of kindness and brother hood exhibited by the Company which will definitely make the difference in creating harmonious and stronger friendship between China and Pakistan.

It is worth mentioning that CET which is the wholly owned subsidiary of State Grid Corporation of China (SGCC) is executing a CPEC Project in Pakistan by the name of Pak Matiari-Lahore ±660 KV HVDC Transmission Line Project. The project which is the first of its kind in Pakistan, with a total investment of US$1.7 billion will provide economical solution for large distance bulk power transfer with low losses and enhanced system reliability.

The management of CET is committed towards completion of this project in March 2021. In this regards, maximum possible efforts are being made to follow the health and safety procedures even during ascending coronavirus situation within Pakistan. Right now, about 4600 Pakistani workers are employed in this project and after commissioning of its operation, it will provide electricity to 4 million families of Pakistan, the PR added.