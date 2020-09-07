UrduPoint.com
China Commends PM Imran Khan's Positive Remarks On China-Pakistan Relations

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Mon 07th September 2020 | 04:15 PM

China commends PM Imran Khan's positive remarks on China-Pakistan relations

China on Monday commended positive comments made by Prime Minister Imran Khan on bilateral relations between China and Pakistan

BEIJING] (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2020 ) :China on Monday commended positive comments made by Prime Minister Imran Khan on bilateral relations between China and Pakistan.

"China appreciates Prime Minister Imran Khan's positive comments on China-Pakistan relations," Chinese Foreign Ministry's Spokesperson Zhao Lijain said during his regular briefing while responding to a question asked by APP.

He said, "As all-weather strategic cooperative partners, China and Pakistan always enjoy mutual trust and support. This year, after standing the test of COVID-19, China-Pakistan relations have become even stronger with greater mutual trust, cooperation and friendship."� Zhao observed that the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), an important pilot project of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) cooperation and a flagship for bilateral cooperation, had registered new progress against all odds.

"China stands ready to work together with Pakistan to advance cooperation in all sectors and forge a closer community with a shared future in a new era to bring more benefits for the two peoples," he added.

The spokesperson made his remarks in response to Prime Minister Imran Khan's recent interview to a foreign media outlet.

PM Imran Khan linked Pakistan's economic future to China and the termed the bilateral relations between Islamabad and Beijing as "better than ever before."� He also said that China's growth rate was faster than any other country in the world, and Pakistan could benefit from the manner in which China had developed and lifted its people out of poverty.

PM Imran Khan also dismissed rumors about attempts to renegotiate the CPEC cooperation terms with China.

