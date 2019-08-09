UrduPoint.com
China Concerned With Situation Surrounding Kashmir - Foreign Minister

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 09th August 2019 | 09:39 PM

China is very concerned regarding the situation surrounding Kashmir, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said during a meeting with his Pakistani counterpart, Shah Mehmood Qureshi, on Friday

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th August, 2019) China is very concerned regarding the situation surrounding Kashmir, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said during a meeting with his Pakistani counterpart, Shah Mehmood Qureshi, on Friday.

Earlier this week, the Indian government announced its decision to strip Jammu and Kashmir of its special status and split it into two union territories, prompting an outraged reaction from Islamabad. Pakistan has downgraded its diplomatic relations and suspended trade with its neighbor.

"China is seriously concerned with the escalation of tension in Kashmir," Wang said.

He stressed that the issue of Kashmir should be resolved by peaceful means and in accordance with the UN Charter, the Security Council's resolutions and bilateral agreements.

He further cautioned against unilateral decisions made by any side.

China has been maintaining strong diplomatic and economic ties with Pakistan since 1951, serving as a counterweight to India's influence in the region. China has been investing heavily in Pakistani infrastructure, making it an important part of its Belt and Road Initiative. In the past, Beijing's reluctance to recognize the Kashmir-based Jaish-e-Mohammed separatist organization as a terrorist one caused tensions with New Delhi.

