ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2023 ) :Taiwan has become a high voltage political drama of Bollywood with many twists. The chronic instigating conduct of the US has been trying to irritate China on the issue of Taiwan, according to article published in an international news paper.

Its constant and continued speculative connections with the authorities of Taiwan are creating serious problems of peace and stability in the region.

In this regard, Pelosi's ill-conceived trip to Taiwan opened a gate of unwanted economic, military, and political assistance from the US establishment which has rattled bilateral relations between the US and China because it genuinely considered Taiwan as its red line which should not be crossed and compromised at any cost.

For obvious reasons, China firmly opposed this visit and categorically upheld that any form of official exchanges between the US and Taiwan, as well as any actions that support Taiwan's independence is not acceptable.

As an unwise political move, Lai a prominent political figure in Taiwan's Democratic Progressive Party purposefully announced that he would be leaving Taiwan to attend the inauguration of the President of Brazil in Paraguay on August 12th.

As part of his trip, Lai plans to make a transit stop in the US, with stops in New York and San Francisco.

It seems that it is a well planned trip which has multidimensional secret aims and agendas, starting from securing political support for his imminent participation in the so-called presidential election in island, securing diplomatic, economic, military and supposed moral support from the international community and last but not least, to pinch China.

Sorry to say the Taiwanese leaders will achieve nothing but further political isolation and economic marginalization out of this political zero-sum gaming.

Additionally, the response of China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson was timely and comprehensive covering all aspects of historical, political, diplomatic realities and social dimensions about Taiwan.

For centuries Taiwan has been integral part of mainland China, attaining utmost importance and a red line in Sino-U.S. relations.

Rightly, China strongly demanded US to abide-by to the one-China principle and the provisions of the three Sino-U.S. joint communiqu�s.

Moreover, they have been urging the US to honor its commitment of not supporting Taiwan's independence and ceasing all official exchanges with Taiwan as it is a sign of political maturity and diplomatic wisdom.

Furthermore, China rightly demanded that the US should put an end to any actions that could potentially upgrade substantive US-Taiwan relations and prevent any support or encouragement of Taiwan's independence forces be it through words or through military aid.

Undoubtedly, the message was loud and clear that arranging for Lai's transit visit to US would be seen as a wrong signal and measures would be taken to safeguard China's sovereignty and territorial integrity. Moreover, the US government should stay away from any connivance and support for so-called Taiwan independence separatists and their separatist activities.

It will produce strains in the restoration of lines of communication between both countries. The Taiwanese delegations usually hold meetings with US officials during these visits, angering Beijing.

Lai's upcoming US trip is deliberate and especially symbolic because he has topped most polls as a favorite to win the January presidential election. China sees both Tsai and Lai as separatists and has refused to talk with them.