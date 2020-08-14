UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China Congratulates Pakistani Nation On 74th Independence Day

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Fri 14th August 2020 | 05:46 PM

China congratulates Pakistani nation on 74th Independence Day

A Chinese foreign ministry's spokesperson on Friday congratulated Pakistani nation on the 74th Independence Day and expressed the confidence that Pakistan would attain greater achievements in the national development

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2020 ) :A Chinese foreign ministry's spokesperson on Friday congratulated Pakistani nation on the 74th Independence Day and expressed the confidence that Pakistan would attain greater achievements in the national development.

"Today is the Pakistan's Independence Day and we warmly congratulate you on that," Zho Lijian said during his regular briefing held here.

"We believe Pakistan will achieve greater achievements in the national development and we hope the China-Pakistan friendship will continue blossoming," he added.

Responding to a question regarding the Chinese support to help Pakistan fight the COVID-19 pandemic, he said since the spread of COVID-19, China and Pakistan had been standing together and offering each other assistance, a telling example of two people's deep traditional friendship.

He said, the Chinese Government attached high importance to supporting Pakistan in combating the epidemic, adding, "Our antivirus cooperation shows solidarity and cooperation is the most powerful weapon to deal with global challenges.

" Zhao Lijian remarked that statistics showed that the Chinese Government had provided Pakistan with seven badges of supplies this year including masks, protective gowns, testing reagents, ventilators, protective goggles, surgical gloves and thermometer guns. "All together weigh more than 100 tonnes." He said, China would continue to fight COVID-19 alongside Pakistan and expand the cooperation in the areas like material resistance, experience sharing, traditional medicines and vaccine until we vanquish the virus.

The spokesperson informed that a batch of 1,000 ventilators donated by China were handed over to the Chairman of National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) in Islamabad yesterday.

The chairman expressed thanks for the Chinese government and people and said this huge amount of assistance flowing in from China helped Pakistan to contain the epidemic.

He said the Chinese side also helped to win the locusts swarms in Pakistan and added, "These have added a new dimension to bilateral friendship between China and Pakistan."

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad China Independence All From Government Weapon

Recent Stories

EU welcomes bilateral relations between UAE and Is ..

21 minutes ago

Global Council for Tolerance and Peace praises US- ..

51 minutes ago

UAE-Israel normalisation of ties will bring broade ..

51 minutes ago

PTCL celebrates Independence Day with fervour

1 hour ago

Health Ministry conducts further 82,344 COVID-19 t ..

1 hour ago

DEWA installs two Green Charger stations at Expo D ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.