UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China Congratulates Sadiq Sanjrani On Re-election As Senate Chairman

Muhammad Irfan 53 seconds ago Mon 15th March 2021 | 08:37 PM

China congratulates Sadiq Sanjrani on re-election as Senate chairman

China on Monday congratulated Sadiq Sanjrani on his successful re-election as chairman of the Senate of Pakistan, the upper house of the parliament

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2021 ) : China on Monday congratulated Sadiq Sanjrani on his successful re-election as chairman of the Senate of Pakistan, the upper house of the parliament.

"We congratulate Mr Sanjrani on his successful re-election and we believe the Senate of Pakistan will continue to develop our friendly exchanges and cooperation, and contribute to this cause," Chinese Foreign Ministry's Spokesperson Zhao Lijian said during his regular briefing held here at the International Press Center.

He remarked that this year marks the 70th anniversary of China, Pakistan diplomatic relations, adding, "We will work with Pakistan to promote our exchanges and cooperation and promote our all weather strategic cooperative partnership, and strive for further progress of our partnership.

" Senator Sadiq Sanjrani, the candidate from the ruling coalition was re-elected as the chairman of the Senate on Friday.

Sanjrani secured 48 votes in the election, defeating the opposition's candidate for the position Yousaf Raza Gillani, who got 42 votes. He will now remain as the chairman for another three years.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Senate Weather Yousaf Raza Gillani China Parliament Progress All From Opposition Sadiq Sanjrani

Recent Stories

Anwar Gargash, Zaki Nusseibeh are key players in c ..

23 minutes ago

Lahore High Court issues notice to Maryam on NAB p ..

51 seconds ago

Attractive incentives available for investors in B ..

55 seconds ago

Germany Halts AstraZeneca Rollout Pending Probe In ..

56 seconds ago

UN Urges S. Sudanese Gov't to Hold Accountable Ind ..

58 seconds ago

Partly cloudy weather to prevail in Balochistan

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.