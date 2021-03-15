China congratulates Sadiq Sanjrani on re-election as Senate chairman

China on Monday congratulated Sadiq Sanjrani on his successful re-election as chairman of the Senate of Pakistan, the upper house of the parliament

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2021 ) : China on Monday congratulated Sadiq Sanjrani on his successful re-election as chairman of the Senate of Pakistan, the upper house of the parliament.

"We congratulate Mr Sanjrani on his successful re-election and we believe the Senate of Pakistan will continue to develop our friendly exchanges and cooperation, and contribute to this cause," Chinese Foreign Ministry's Spokesperson Zhao Lijian said during his regular briefing held here at the International Press Center.

He remarked that this year marks the 70th anniversary of China, Pakistan diplomatic relations, adding, "We will work with Pakistan to promote our exchanges and cooperation and promote our all weather strategic cooperative partnership, and strive for further progress of our partnership.

" Senator Sadiq Sanjrani, the candidate from the ruling coalition was re-elected as the chairman of the Senate on Friday.

Sanjrani secured 48 votes in the election, defeating the opposition's candidate for the position Yousaf Raza Gillani, who got 42 votes. He will now remain as the chairman for another three years.