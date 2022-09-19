UrduPoint.com

China Contributed To Over 30% Of World Economic Growth In 2013-2021

Umer Jamshaid Published September 19, 2022 | 04:50 PM

China contributed to over 30% of world economic growth in 2013-2021

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2022 ) :China's average contribution to global economic growth exceeded 30 percent during the 2013-2021 period, ranking first worldwide, official data showed.

In 2021 alone, China's economic aggregate accounted for 18.5 percent of the world's total after Currency translation based on average annual exchange rates, the second largest in the world, and up 7.2 percentage points from 2012, according to a report released by the National Bureau of Statistics.

China's gross domestic product (GDP) expanded at an average annual growth rate of 6.6 percent from 2013 to 2021, higher than the growth pace of 2.6 percent for the global economy and 3.7 percent for developing economies, China news service reported .

The country's per capita GDP hit 80,976 Yuan ($11,684) last year, surging 69.

7 percent from 2012 after deducting the price factor.

The report highlighted China's progress in promoting innovation-driven development in the past 10 years. The country rose to 12th on the Global Innovation Index 2021, up from 34th in 2012, according to the World Intellectual Property Organization.

Over the past decade, China has seen a better economic structure and more coordinated growth, as final consumption expenditure contributed 65.4 percent to the 2021 economic expansion. It is up 10 percentage points from 2012, and the added value of the manufacturing sector jumped 74.3 percent during the same period.

Living standards of impoverished people in China have also improved significantly. From 2013 to 2020, China had lifted 98.99 million of rural poor residents out of extreme poverty.

Related Topics

World Exchange Poor China Progress Same Price 2020 From Pace (Pakistan) Limited Million

Recent Stories

Tamil actor commits suicide for trouble in love-li ..

Tamil actor commits suicide for trouble in love-life

6 minutes ago
 IHC orders to remove terrorism sections from FIR r ..

IHC orders to remove terrorism sections from FIR registered against Imran Khan

21 minutes ago
 Chinese Defence Minister terms Pak-China military ..

Chinese Defence Minister terms Pak-China military cooperation as important pilla ..

31 minutes ago
 Javed Latif booked over inciting people against Im ..

Javed Latif booked over inciting people against Imran Khan

3 hours ago
 Dubai Customs organizes 3rd DCCC meeting 2022 amid ..

Dubai Customs organizes 3rd DCCC meeting 2022 amid expectations of more economic ..

4 hours ago
 TECNO soon to debut its Camon 19 Pro with 64MP Sup ..

TECNO soon to debut its Camon 19 Pro with 64MP Super Night Portrait and 0.98mm S ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.