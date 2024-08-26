- Home
- Pakistan
- China corner-stone of Pakistan’s Foreign Policy with convergence of views on regional, global issu ..
China Corner-stone Of Pakistan’s Foreign Policy With Convergence Of Views On Regional, Global Issues : Kh Asif
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 26, 2024 | 06:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2024) Minsiter for Defence and Defence Production, Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Monday, during a call on by People's Liberation Army (PLA) Ground Forces Commander of China, General Li Qiaoming, said that friendship with China
was a corner-stone of Pakistan’s Foreign Policy based on convergence of views on regional and global issues.
The Minister welcomed the Chinese Ground Forces' Commander and appreciated long history of Pak-China relations in
all fields, a news release said.
He said these relations were focused on welfare of peoples of both countries and not against any other country. He added that Pakistan attached great importance to its relations with China.
The Minister appreciated existing bilateral mechanisms, like Strategic Dialogue, Consular Consultations and Counter Terrorism Consultations. He mentioned that the strategic relations between the two neighbouring nations were based on mutual trust.
He pointed out that Pakistan deeply appreciated China’s diplomatic and material support in its fight against terrorism at regional and international fora.
Khawaja Muhammad Asif expressed the views that Pakistan-China Security Cooperation was pillar of regional stability. Cooperation in security/intelligence sharing had increased amidst growing threats and advent of CPEC, he added.
He reiterated that Pakistan was committed to stability and peace in the region with particular focus on its relations with Afghanistan. A peaceful Afghanistan was in the interest of Pakistan and to the whole region, he added.
The visiting dignitary commended Pakistan’s efforts in fostering regional peace and stability, as well as Pakistan Armed Forces’ role in combating terrorism.
Both sides acknowledged the strong relationship between their Armed Forces and committed to further expanding defense collaboration.
Recent Stories
UN chief slams deadly attacks in Balochistan, urges Pakistan to probe
Funeral prayers of security forces' martyrs offered at FC Headquarters Quetta
Parliament right forum for amending laws or making legislation: Minister
Chehlum of Imam Hussain (RA) observed in Larkana
NA Standing Committee Reports presented
30,000 cops performed security duties on Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) Chehlum: Inspe ..
NA unanimously adopts ICT Local Government (Amendment) Bill, 2024 amid SIC's opp ..
Langove condemns terrorist incidents in Balochistan
Govt. taking measures to prevent use of narcotics in education institutions: Maq ..
Linking of Lolai release with recovery of Constable Ahmad Nawaz baseless: DPO
Mobile companies can’t increase any tax rates unless notified by FBR: NA told
AJK PM inspects Neelam Valley development projects
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) observed amid tight security1 hour ago
-
NDMA alerts for expected heavy to very heavy rains likely to cause flooding in Punjab, KP2 hours ago
-
City observes scattered rain2 hours ago
-
CM Balochistan calls for unified approach against Terrorism2 hours ago
-
Funeral prayers of security forces' martyrs offered at FC Headquarters Quetta3 hours ago
-
Parliament right forum for amending laws or making legislation: Minister3 hours ago
-
Chehlum of Imam Hussain (RA) observed in Larkana3 hours ago
-
NA Standing Committee Reports presented3 hours ago
-
30,000 cops performed security duties on Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) Chehlum: Inspector General Police ..3 hours ago
-
NA unanimously adopts ICT Local Government (Amendment) Bill, 2024 amid SIC's opposition3 hours ago
-
Langove condemns terrorist incidents in Balochistan3 hours ago
-
Govt. taking measures to prevent use of narcotics in education institutions: Maqbool3 hours ago