UrduPoint.com

China Cultural Center, Pakistan Celebrates 7th Anniversary

Muhammad Irfan Published April 20, 2022 | 10:03 PM

China Cultural Center, Pakistan celebrates 7th anniversary

China Culture Centre in Pakistan greatly helped further strengthening cultural exchanges, cooperation and enhancing mutual understanding and friendship between the people of China and Pakistan celebrated its seventh anniversary on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2022 ) :China Culture Centre in Pakistan greatly helped further strengthening cultural exchanges, cooperation and enhancing mutual understanding and friendship between the people of China and Pakistan celebrated its seventh anniversary on Wednesday.

The center was jointly inaugurated seven years ago by President of the People's Republic of China Xi Jinping and Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, at Prime Minister's Office in Islamabad.

The establishment of the China Cultural Center in Pakistan marked as an important milestone for the further deepening of bilateral relations between China and Pakistan, aiming to strengthen cultural exchanges and cooperation between the two countries and enhance mutual understanding and friendship between the people of China and Pakistan.

Since the establishment of the center, it has actively carried out various cultural activities including different types of theatrical performances, visual art exhibitions, teaching and training, and lectures.

China Cultural Center in Pakistan has successfully organized more than 30 large-scale offline exhibitions and more than 200 online activities. "China-Pakistan Friendship Retrospective Photo Exhibition", "Beautiful China Photo Exhibition", "The Belt and Road in My Eyes-Pakistani Student's Painting Competition Exhibition", etc organized by CCC attracted more than 200,000 people.

More than 30 grand theatrical performances such as "Happy Chinese New Year", "China Tourism and Culture Week", and "Mid-Autumn Festival", attracted more than 100,000 audiences.

Eleven training and teaching activities such as Chinese martial arts, Chinese cooking classes, Chinese paper-cut art, etc witnessed the participation of more than 3000 people. China Cultural Center in Pakistan also participated in the "8th and 9th National Book Festival" of Pakistan displaying Chinese cultural elements.

President Dr. Arif Alvi also visited China Cultural Center in Pakistan's stall and highly praised the friendship between China and Pakistan. The two National Book Fairs attracted more than 500,000 people. China Cultural Center in Pakistan organizes series of "Happy Chinese New Year" each year bringing the local community together. Series of lectures such as "Traditional Chinese Medicine", "One Belt One Road", and Chinese and Western art exchanges and mutual learning are organized in the Pakistani universities. These activities helped to provide interaction opportunities for teachers and students, gaining good results.

To recall our seven-year journey, China Cultural Center in Pakistan will launch the "Beautiful China in Postage Stamps" photo exhibition, "Meet Hebei", "Great Laborers" art exhibition, "Chinese Solar Terms", "Poetic Life-Handmade in China" (8 issues in total) and other online activities.

In the future, the China Cultural Center in Pakistan will effectively utilize center's social media platforms and various resources to narrate China's story, spread Chinese voices, make positive efforts to spread excellent Chinese culture, strengthen cultural and tourism exchanges between two countries, and opening a new chapter of China-Pakistan friendship.

Related Topics

Pakistan Nawaz Sharif Islamabad Prime Minister China Social Media Student Road Xi Jinping Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

Sherman Expresses to NATO US Concern Over China's ..

Sherman Expresses to NATO US Concern Over China's Support for Russia - State Dep ..

18 seconds ago
 Punjab PDWP approves four development schemes

Punjab PDWP approves four development schemes

19 seconds ago
 FPCCI Regional Chairman congratulates Hamza Shehba ..

FPCCI Regional Chairman congratulates Hamza Shehbaz

21 seconds ago
 Russia Properly Notified US of ICBM Test, US Does ..

Russia Properly Notified US of ICBM Test, US Does Not Deem It Threat - Pentagon

23 seconds ago
 3500 policemen to be deployed on Youm-e-Ali

3500 policemen to be deployed on Youm-e-Ali

25 seconds ago
 Teuns edges Valverde for Fleche Wallonne victory

Teuns edges Valverde for Fleche Wallonne victory

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.