China Cultural Center Representative Calls On Secretary Heritage

Faizan Hashmi Published November 15, 2022 | 06:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2022 ) :Director China Cultural Center in Pakistan and Cultural Counsellor of the Embassy of the People's Republic of China Zhang Heqing called on Federal Secretary National Heritage and Culture Division Fareena Mazhar here Tuesday to discuss areas of mutual cooperation including forthcoming bilateral cultural exchange between both the countries.

During the meeting, Pakistan-China mutual activities for promotion of arts, culture and archeology were discussed and both sides agreed to work together to enhance culture and art in their respective regions.

The Secretary Heritage and the Commercial Councillor spoke on possible avenues of cooperation. It was also discussed that both countries had decided to declare year 2023 as the year of culture and Tourism.

