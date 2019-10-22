China Cultural Center To Organize Lecture On "Artistic Interaction At COMSATS Tomorrow

China Cultural Centre in Pakistan and China Study Centre COMSATS University Islamabad would organize a lecture on "Artistic Interaction between China and the Central Asia Jades from 15th to 18th Century"

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2019 ) :China Cultural Centre in Pakistan and China Study Centre COMSATS University Islamabad would organize a lecture on "Artistic Interaction between China and the Central Asia Jades from 15th to 18th Century".

Dr Xu Xiaodong, Associate Professor Department of Arts Chinese University of Hong Kong would give lecture on the topic at Seminar Hall of COMSATS.

Dr Xu worked as keeper and researcher at the Palace Museum, Beijing from 2007 to 2013.

Her research interests include history of Chinese jade, gold and silver, amber, imperial arts of the Ming and Qing dynasties and artistic interactions between ancient China and the West.

She is currently Associate Director of the Art Museum, Associate Professor (by courtesy) of the Fine Arts Department, the Chinese University of Hong Kong, Council member of the Chinese Cultural Society of Relics (jade).