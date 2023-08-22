China Cultural Counselor calls on Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

Cultural Counselor, China Embassy, Zhang Heqing Tuesday called on Federal Minister for National Heritage and Culture Jamal Shah here at Heritage and Culture Division

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2023 ) :Cultural Counselor, China Embassy, Zhang Heqing Tuesday called on Federal Minister for National Heritage and Culture Jamal Shah here at Heritage and Culture Division.

The counselor felicitated Jamal Shah on assuming charge as Federal Minister.

During the meeting, they discussed mutual interest issues particularly cultural exchange programs.

Zhang extended a special invitation to the minister for attending ongoing Gandhara exhibition being held in China.

The minister assured to attend the exhibition during his visit to China.

The counselor also congratulated renowned artist Jamal Shah on releasing his first ever Pak China joint feature film Ba'tie Girl.

The minister said that the two countries should collaborate in all fields of art as there lied huge scope, adding that it would further strengthen people to people ties between the two friendly nations.

The minister also expressed his desire to restart cultural activities at China Culture Center and also re-initiate Pak China cultural exchange program.