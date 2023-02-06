China delivers two Hualong-1 nuclear power units to Pakistan

(@Abdulla99267510)

China National Nuclear Corporation has said that it has built two nuclear power stations in Pakistan with a total of six nuclear power units.

Karachi: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 6th, 2023) China has delivered two Hualong-1 nuclear power units to Pakistan, which were developed with its homegrown third-generation nuclear power technology.

According to China National Nuclear Corporation, with the inauguration of Unit-3 of Karachi Nuclear Power Plant on last Thursday, the two million-kilowatt Hualong-1 units K-2 and K-3 have been put into operation.

The Beijing-based state run news channel CGTN said since entering commercial operation, the K-2 and K-3 units have generated nearly 20 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity.

At the same time, the project has provided more than 60,000 jobs to local people throughout the whole cycle.