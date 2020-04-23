China determined to help eradicate COVID-19 globally

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2020 ) ::Deputy Head of Mission here at Chinese Embassy, Pang Chunxue, appreciating Pakistan's efforts in combating COVID-19, highlighted the need for international solidarity and cooperation to contain the virus.

She was addressing the online international conference on "China's Efforts to Combat COVID-19 and Humanitarian Aid to the World" organized here Thursday jointly by the Centre for Global & Strategic Studies (CGSS), Islamabad and the Chinese Embassy.

Briefing online the participants of the conference how the Chinese government dealt with the pandemic, she vowed on her country's behalf to continue its humanitarian help to the world. China is mainly focussing on the regional emergency mechanism, she added.

Director General, (China) Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Mudassir Tipu briefed about China's support to Pakistan and other affected countries. The president of Pakistan, on March 17 went to China to show solidarity and discussed extensively the strategy to deal with COVID-19.

Moreover, he explained that Pakistan and China were continuously working very closely to share the experience and finding ways to combat the COVID-19 as well as other challenges related to it.

Executive Director, CPEC Centre of Excellence, Government of Pakistan, Dr Liaqat Ali Shah, appreciated the self-discipline of the Chinese government, its people and the officials for following the instructions and protocol against COVID-19.

He said that with their efficient internal discipline they came up with a strong strategy.

Senior Member board of Advisers, CGSS & Former Federal Defence Minister, Lt. Gen. (Retd) Naeem Khalid Lodhi appreciating China's efforts said, "We Pakistanis are grateful to China and their support and we are proud to have such a great nation as a friend." Ms Wang Qianting, senior correspondent, China Media Group, Beijing, briefed the participants of the international conference about the situation in China. Life is back to normal but with serious precautionary measures, she said.

In schools, the temperature of students is being checked every day and social distancing is still being practiced, she added. Chinese government is taking measures to settle down the economic crisis, she remarked.

President CGSS, Major General (Retd) Syed Khalid Amir Jeffery concluding the conference said that they were thankful to the Chinese government for their help to Pakistan.

Pakistan is working with the Chinese government to fight the coronavirus pandemic, he added.

The conference was moderated by Lieutenant Colonel (Retd) Khalid Taimur Akram, Executive Director CGSS, and was attended by 30 participants.