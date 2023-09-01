China develops first reconfigurable 5G RF transceiver chip

China's major telecom operator has successfully developed the country's first reconfigurable 5G radio frequency (RF) transceiver chip, the company announced

China's major telecom operator has successfully developed the country's first reconfigurable 5G radio frequency (RF) transceiver chip, the company announced.

RF transceiver chip, the core chip of 5G base stations, serves as a "translator" in the high-speed conversion of analog and digital signals.

It has a high threshold for research and development and has been long dominated by other countries, CGTN reported.

China mobile's chip, dubbed "breaking Wind 8676," can effectively enhance the country's 5G self-reliance, and can be widely used in commercial applications such as cloud and home base stations.

The reconfigurable architecture design enables the chip's core specification parameters, module algorithm and functionalities to be restructured, allowing for cost reduction and large-scale promotion.