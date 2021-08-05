UrduPoint.com

China Dominates Global 5G Base Station Count

Mass 5G network deployments in China resulted in the nation accounting for 80 per cent of the total number of base stations deployed globally by end-July

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2021 ) :Mass 5G network deployments in China resulted in the nation accounting for 80 per cent of the total number of base stations deployed globally by end-July.

Operators had deployed 961,000 5G base stations by the close of last month, the news outlet stated, adding the 365 million compatible devices in operation also accounted for 80 per cent of the global total.

Chinese operators target 560 million 5G subscribers by end-2023, which would comprise almost 35 per cent of the world's users, Sina Finance reported.

Data from the country's three major mobile operators showed they ended June with 495.1 million 5G package subscribers, though the number of actual connections is lower as many users don't have compatible handsets.

By end-July, the three had deployed more than 700,000 NB-IoT base stations nationwide, with the number of mobile IoT connections reaching 1.3 billion.

