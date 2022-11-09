UrduPoint.com

China Donates 100,000 Hepatitis-A Vaccine Doses To Pakistan

Umer Jamshaid Published November 09, 2022 | 07:35 PM

China donates 100,000 Hepatitis-A vaccine doses to Pakistan

People's Republic of China on Wednesday donated 100,000 vaccine doses of Hepatitis-A to Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2022 ) :People's Republic of China on Wednesday donated 100,000 vaccine doses of Hepatitis-A to Pakistan.

Federal Minister for National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination Abdul Qadir Patel on behalf of the Government of Pakistan received vaccines from Gao Qiang, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Sinovac.

While addressing on the occasion, Qadir Patel acknowledged the government and the people of China and said it is heartening to see that Pak-China friendship achieves another milestone.

Pakistan and China are enjoying strong, genuine and enduring relationships, he added.

He said Pakistan is facing with the aftermaths of the worst floods in the history of country, where to date, large communities in the provinces of Sindh and Balochistan are living in flood relief camps.

These relief camps residents both children and adults are highly vulnerable to disease transmission.

He said emergence of an outbreak of Hepatitis-A virus is very high adding that the provision of assistance to the flood affected populations of Pakistan is government's top priority.

"In this difficult time, we are really grateful for the donation of 100,000 doses of Hepatitis-A vaccine by Sinovac for children and adults." He said that this act reinforces the strategic cooperative partnership between Pakistan and China for health and prosperity of the two nations.

Gao Qiang, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Sinovac said that today marks another event in continuation of the seventy years of everlasting and unprecedented bilateral friendship based on mutual trust, respect and goodwill between Pakistan and China.

He added that the Government of China considers the children and adult populations living in the flood affected communities as their own people and the assistance provided in form of 100,000 doses of Hepatitis -A vaccine is a positive gesture of care and affection.

"On behalf of the government and the people of China, I am pleased to share that we are proud to be part of this initiative." He added, "This is just a little step and a new beginning as our long term vision is beyond that focusing on a strategic health partnership where in-land production facilities of life saving vaccines will be fostered in near future in Pakistan." DG Federal Directorate of Immunization (FDI) Dr. Muhammad Ahmed Kazi thanked all officials and said that the management of FDI is always honored to convene such events as it is always an experience of great learning for the whole team.

He said, "On behalf of the programme, I thank the whole team of Sinovac for the assistance provided and assure that it will be used in the best possible manner to benefit the children and adult populations of Pakistan."The event was attended by health officials from the Ministry of National Health Services, Polio Programme (NEOC), NIH, NCOC, DRAP, FDI and Country Representatives of World Health Organization, UNICEF and other partner organizations.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Balochistan World Polio Flood China Gao Event All From Government Share Best Top

Recent Stories

Pakistan's govt, army providing strict security fo ..

Pakistan's govt, army providing strict security for Chinese projects: Zhao Lijia ..

2 minutes ago
 Speakers admired services of Allama Iqbal

Speakers admired services of Allama Iqbal

2 minutes ago
 President for financially sustainable, viable deve ..

President for financially sustainable, viable development projects

2 minutes ago
 Iqbal taught courage to Muslims in his poetry:CM

Iqbal taught courage to Muslims in his poetry:CM

2 minutes ago
 Republican Projected to Win Alaska Senate Seat, Ra ..

Republican Projected to Win Alaska Senate Seat, Race for Chamber at 48-48 Tie - ..

6 minutes ago
 AJK President briefed on LG elections

AJK President briefed on LG elections

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.