China Donates 200 Mobile Oxygen Concentrators To Pakistan

Sumaira FH 26 seconds ago Wed 30th June 2021 | 07:29 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2021 ) :China on Wednesday handed over 200 mobile oxygen concentrators to Pakistan in an effort to help the country's battle against COVID-19 pandemic.

In a ceremony held here, Chinese Ambassador, Nong Rong handed over the oxygen concentrators to National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Chairman Lieutenant General Akhter Nawaz Satti, said media release.

The ceremony was attended by officials from Chinese embassy, health and foreign affairs ministries and NDMA.

The NDMA chairman on behalf of people and the government of Pakistan thanked the Chinese side for donation of oxygen concentrators.

Speaking on the occasion Ambassador Nong Rong said China Pakistan relations were growing stronger with the passage of time.

