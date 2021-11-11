UrduPoint.com

China Embassy Announces "Pakistani Youth Short Videos Competition"

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2021 ) :The Chinese Embassy in Pakistan collaboration with Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) has announced: "Pakistani Youth short videos competition chatting about China-Pakistan Friendship and getting Good wishes to the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games".

In order to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Pakistan, strengthen the cultural exchanges, people-to-people connectivity, mutual learning, and "ironclad" friendship between the two brotherly countries, and to welcome the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games, the Chinese Embassy in Pakistan, together with POA and some other institutions and organizations, organizes the "Pakistani Youth Short Videos Competition", said a press release issued here.

This short videos competition will be implemented in two segments.

In the first segment students and youth will prepare for and submit the short videos to the All Pakistan-China Friendship Association.

The winners will be selected by a panel of judges.

In segment two the winning videos will be promoted in collaboration with Pakistan Olympic Association to showcase the China-Pakistan Friendship with a focus on the upcoming Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics among Pakistan's sports community and Pakistani youth in Islamabad, Lahore, Gwadar, Gilgit, or other cities.

The successfully submitted videos will be reviewed by the jury of the Organizers and the winners will be announced.

Awarding ceremony will be held and the organizers will co-operate with Bigo Technology Pakistan to promote the prize-winning videos online further.

