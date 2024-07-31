China Embassy Pledges 20,000 Health Kits For Balochistan Schoolgirls
Umer Jamshaid Published July 31, 2024 | 04:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2024) The Embassy of China on Wednesday announced to donate 20,000 health kits for the schoolgirls in Balochistan with an aim to ensure their well-being.
Under the inspiring theme of ‘She Power’, the noble initiative aims to significantly promote the use of essential hygiene products, and foster a culture of health awareness.
The launching ceremony, held here at the Chinese embassy was graced by distinguished guests, including Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq and Ambassador of China to Pakistan Jiang Zaidong.
Speaking on the occasion, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq commended the embassy's initiative, which he said, would have a profound and far-reaching impact on the health of women.
He also mentioned the generosity of the Chinese government in donating a solar system to the parliament and implementing various other initiatives.
Sardar Ayaz Sadiq also expressed optimism about the future of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), anticipating a surge in new projects and collaborations.
In his remarks, he also praised the visionary leadership of President Xi Jinping and acknowledged China's unwavering commitment to strengthening bilateral ties and fostering sustainable development in Pakistan.
Ambassador Jiang Zaidong said distribution of health kits would be a pivotal step towards achieving the goals of improved health facilities.
He highlighted the strengths of both Chinese and Pakistani women and acknowledged their vital role in bolstering economic stability.
He reiterated China's commitment to intensifying cooperation with Pakistan, aligning with the recent visit of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to China and his productive meeting with the Chinese leadership.
The Ambassador underscored the significance of agriculture exports in fortifying Pakistan's economy and highlighted various projects under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), including the Gwader airport.
Senator Saleem Mandviwala was also present.
APP/rnb
