UrduPoint.com

China Enterprises Exploring Cooperation To Import Milk From Pakistan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 45 seconds ago Fri 12th November 2021 | 07:41 PM

China enterprises exploring cooperation to import milk from Pakistan

One of the largest dairy group of China on Friday welcomed Pakistani milk to enter the Chinese market, which will benefit Pakistan's economic development, industrial upgrading and industrial chain extension.

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2021 ) :One of the largest dairy group of China on Friday welcomed Pakistani milk to enter the Chinese market, which will benefit Pakistan's economic development, industrial upgrading and industrial chain extension.

At the 4th China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai, Li Yunjie, Overseas business Manager of Bright Dairy & food co ltd said "We love to learn more about Pakistan's dairy industry and active participation." The yield and quality of dairy products in Pakistan is very high and has huge potential. We are willing to explore dairy cooperation based on the belt and Road Initiative and have had some communication with them, he said.

Li added that the demand for dairy products in China is huge, and has gone beyond basic products such as milk, China Economic Net (CEN) reported.

Although the consumer market in China is constantly changing, the trend for health is not going to change, he said and added, regarding our data and analysis, we believe that cheese and cream are going to be two of the fastest growing categories in the future. He said that in addition to infant milk powder, large packages powder, and liquid milk, high value-added dairy products such as whey, cheese, butter and cream are also in great demand in the Chinese market.

If the industrial chain can be transplanted to Pakistan, it is expected to achieve a win-win situation for the milk industry of the two countries.

Dairy products received great attention on 4th CIIE. At the occasion, the Dairy Industry Forum of CIIE was successfully held as well. At the event, the Committee also released a Report on China's Dairy Industry, calling for enhanced cooperation in the dairy industry along BRI.

According to the report, the Chinese market has shown great demand for dairy products. In 2020, China imported 3.39 million tons of dairy products, 10.2% year on year increase.

Imports amounted to $12.4 billion, up 6.5% year-on-year. From 2011 to 2020, China's dairy imports grew at a compound annual growth rate of 12.3%, and this demand continues to expand. China's diversified demand for high-quality milk products has also offered a new option for Pakistan's dairy industry.

At present, China's dairy import are mostly from New Zealand (40.44%), the Netherlands (17.15%), Australia (7.38%) and other European and American countries. By contrast, Chinese dairy companies are trying to tap high-quality milk sources in Belt and Road countries such as Pakistan.

Related Topics

Pakistan Australia Import Business China Road Shanghai Netherlands 2020 Market Event From Industry Billion Million Love New Zealand

Recent Stories

PDM a Politically unemployed opposition seeks clos ..

PDM a Politically unemployed opposition seeks closure of corruption cases: Farru ..

45 seconds ago
 Iraq to repatriate citizens 'who volunteer' from B ..

Iraq to repatriate citizens 'who volunteer' from Belarus

48 seconds ago
 Putin Calls on WHO to Accelerate Recognition of Ne ..

Putin Calls on WHO to Accelerate Recognition of New COVID-19 Vaccines

49 seconds ago
 Russia's Gazprom, Germany's VNG May Extend Long-Te ..

Russia's Gazprom, Germany's VNG May Extend Long-Term Gas Supply Contract

51 seconds ago
 S.Korean Presidential Candidate Says US Partly Res ..

S.Korean Presidential Candidate Says US Partly Responsible for Japan's Invasion ..

4 minutes ago
 European Commission Calls on Moscow to Reverse Mov ..

European Commission Calls on Moscow to Reverse Move to Shut Down NGO Memorial

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.