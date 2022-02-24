China expected to add record 75-90GW solar power capacity in 2022

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2022 ) :China's solar power capacity is estimated to grow by 75-90GW in 2022, a record high increase, as the country strives to pursue its carbon emissions reduction goals by increasing renewable energy, according to an industry association.

As China's solar power industry continues to advance rapidly in various aspects, the country could add at least 75GW solar power in 2022 to its already massive capacity, said Wang Bohua, chairman of the China Photovoltaic Industry Association (CPIA).

In 2021, China installed a total of 54.88GW solar capacity, up 13.

9 percent year-on-year, the largest around the world, surpassing the US' 26.8 GWe and the EU's 25.9GW, China news service reported .

China's photovoltaic (PV) manufacturing, applications, imports and exports achieved rapid growth in 2021, with the total industry output value surpassing 750 billion Yuan ($118.51 billion) last year.

Despite lingering tariffs placed on Chinese solar products, the export value of China-made PV products hit a historic high at over $28 billion in 2021, with the European market reporting the largest growth at 72 percent year-on-year, according to a report by CPIA.