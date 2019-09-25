China expresses grief over loss of lives, injured of earthquake in Pakistan

(@imziishan)

China on Wednesday expressed grief over loss of precious lives and sympathies to the injured of the devastated earthquake that hit Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces as well as Azad Kashmir

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2019 ) :China on Wednesday expressed grief over loss of precious lives and sympathies to the injured of the devastated earthquake that hit Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces as well as Azad Kashmir.

"We extend condolences to the bereaved families and injured and mourn the victims," Chinese Foreign Ministry's Spokesperson Geng Shuang said during his regular briefing here.

The spokesperson said that the Chinese side was closely following the earthquake in Pakistan.

China and Pakistan had the good tradition of mutual assistance, he said and added, "We will provide assistance at the request of Pakistan." At least 30 people were killed and over 450 reported injured in the devastating earthquake that shook Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Tuesday.