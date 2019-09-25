UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China Expresses Grief Over Loss Of Lives, Injured Of Earthquake In Pakistan

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 5 minutes ago Wed 25th September 2019 | 05:36 PM

China expresses grief over loss of lives, injured of earthquake in Pakistan

China on Wednesday expressed grief over loss of precious lives and sympathies to the injured of the devastated earthquake that hit Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces as well as Azad Kashmir

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2019 ) :China on Wednesday expressed grief over loss of precious lives and sympathies to the injured of the devastated earthquake that hit Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces as well as Azad Kashmir.

"We extend condolences to the bereaved families and injured and mourn the victims," Chinese Foreign Ministry's Spokesperson Geng Shuang said during his regular briefing here.

The spokesperson said that the Chinese side was closely following the earthquake in Pakistan.

China and Pakistan had the good tradition of mutual assistance, he said and added, "We will provide assistance at the request of Pakistan." At least 30 people were killed and over 450 reported injured in the devastating earthquake that shook Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Tuesday.

Related Topics

Pakistan Injured Earthquake Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab China Azad Jammu And Kashmir

Recent Stories

OGDCL, PPL to spend Rs 1.384 bln on welfare projec ..

5 minutes ago

Burn Hall College girls achieves top positions in ..

5 minutes ago

Asia rising to become epicenter of economic activi ..

5 minutes ago

Gold price gains Rs600, traded at Rs88,500 per tol ..

5 minutes ago

Raja Farooq,Usman Buzdar visit quake-hit areas

2 minutes ago

PM valiantly fighting Pakistan's case at UNGA side ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.