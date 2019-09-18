China expresses satisfaction over pace of CEPC development: Khusro

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2019 ) :Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Reform, Makhdom Khusro Bakhtiar Tuesday said China had expressed its satisfaction over the speed of development work on China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

Talking to private news channel, he said Railway line project 'ML-1' was the most important project for development of the country.

To a question, he said previous government of Pakistan Muslims League (PML-N) gave priority to orange line train project and ignored the development of economic zones under CPEC.

No initiative had been taken in PML-N government tenure to provide gas and electricity to these economic zones, he added.

Khusro Bakhtiar pointed out Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) government had allocated Rs 20 billion for provision of electricity to the economic zones.

All preparations had been made to inaugurate Rashakai economic zone during next month, he added.

The minister said 7,000 megawatt electricity would be added to national grid stations under CPEC.

He said the government was developing Gawadar on priority as shipping hub of the country .

China Pakistan Business Council had been established to boost business between the two countries, he said, adding top businessmen of both countries were being given representation in the council.