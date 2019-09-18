UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China Expresses Satisfaction Over Pace Of CEPC Development: Khusro

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 18th September 2019 | 05:14 PM

China expresses satisfaction over pace of CEPC development: Khusro

Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Reform, Makhdom Khusro Bakhtiar has said China had expressed its satisfaction over the speed of development work on China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2019 ) :Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Reform, Makhdom Khusro Bakhtiar has said China had expressed its satisfaction over the speed of development work on China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

Talking to private news channel on Wednesday, he said Railway line project 'ML-1' was the most important project for development of the country.

To a question, he said the previous government of Pakistan Muslims League (PML-N) gave priority to orange line train project and ignored the development of economic zones under CPEC. No initiative had been taken in PML-N government tenure to provide gas and electricity to these economic zones, he added.

Khusro Bakhtiar pointed out that the Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) government had allocated Rs 20 billion for provision of electricity to the economic zones.All preparations had been made to inaugurate Rashakai economic zone during next month, he added.

The minister said 7,000 megawatt electricity would be added to national grid stations under CPEC. He said the government was developing Gawadar on priority as shipping hub of the country. China Pakistan Business Council had been established to boost business activities between the two countries, he said, adding that top businessmen of both countries were being given representation in the Council.

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Electricity Business Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz China CPEC Orange Hub Gas Muslim All Government Top Billion

Recent Stories

Chinese chronic pain reliever begins clinical tria ..

4 minutes ago

ITP to take stern action against motorists using L ..

4 minutes ago

Eight acre state land retrieved in Khanewal

4 minutes ago

Airbus ups estimate of 20-year demand for new plan ..

4 minutes ago

Erdogan says 3m refugees could be returned to Syri ..

4 minutes ago

Post-typhoon blackout raises disaster prep questio ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.