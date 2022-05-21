UrduPoint.com

China Firmly Supports Pakistan In Defending National Sovereignty, Achieving Stability: Chinese Charge D' Affairs

Muhammad Irfan Published May 21, 2022 | 03:46 PM

Chinese Charge d'Affairs to Pakistan, Ms. Pang Chunxue on Saturday said that China always regarded its ties with Pakistan as a priority in its diplomacy and it would firmly support Pakistan in defending national sovereignty and security, maintaining unity, achieving stability, development and prosperity

She made these remarks while addressing a cake-cutting ceremony to celebrate the 71st Anniversary of establishing diplomatic relations between Pakistan and China.

The Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Marriyum Aurangzeb, attended the ceremony on the special instructions of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. On the occasion, the Information Minister also read the message of the Prime Minister.

Ms. Pang Chunxue, in her address, said that under the strategic guidance of the two countries' leaders, the China-Pakistan relations were continued to forge ahead and have always maintained vigor and vitality despite the changes in the international situation. She added that China and Pakistan were close neighbors connected by mountains and rivers, and were Iron-clad brothers and sisters with a shared future.

The Chinese Charge d' Affairs further stated that Premier Li Keqiang talked over the phone with Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif�and had an in-depth exchange of views on bilateral ties. "Today, we are very honored to receive the warm greetings and best wishes for China-Pakistan relations from Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif. We will implement the consensus reached by the leadership of two countries, strengthen cooperation in trade, investment, agriculture, health, science and technology, culture, education, help Pakistan to speed up industrialization, and jointly implement high-quality development of CPEC with new Pakistan speed", she expressed.

She also appreciated the Minister of Information and Broadcasting of Pakistan, Marriyum Aurangzeb, for launching the Chinese news Desk at Associated Press of Pakistan (APP). She said media is not only an essential force for spreading China-Pakistan friendship but also an essential component of promoting the friendship, which can help deepen the people-to-people and cultural exchanges between our two countries.

Ms. Pang Chunxue said that the people-to-people exchanges between the two countries were deeply rooted. After the terrorist attack on the Confucius Institute at Karachi University, the Chinese Embassy received so many condolences from all walks of life, she said and added, any attempt to undermine China-Pakistan's friendship and cooperation is doomed to fail.

The Confucius Institutes in Pakistan will continue to teach Chinese to Pakistani students through various means. The hearts of the two peoples will become closer, she vowed.

"We believe that with joint efforts of both sides, the building of a China-Pakistan community with a shared future will surely make new and firm steps, she concluded.

Federal Secretary Information and Broadcasting Shahera Shahid, Principal Information Officer (PIO) Mobashir Hasan, MD ptv Mubashir Tauqeer and Director Current Affairs PTV Aoun Sahi were also present on the occasion.

