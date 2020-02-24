UrduPoint.com
China Geological Survey Ship Concludes Offshore Marine Reasearch Surveys In Pakistan’s Exclusive Economic Zone

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 24th February 2020 | 07:09 PM

Pakistan Navy and China Geological Survey Ship (CGS) undertook a joint scientific research expedition to comprehend the geology of Pakistan’s Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ)

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th February, 2020) Pakistan Navy and China Geological Survey Ship (CGS) undertook a joint scientific research expedition to comprehend the geology of Pakistan’s Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ).

Beside Chinese counterparts, scientists from Pakistan Navy, National Institute of Oceanography, Pakistan Petroleum Limited and Bahria University participated in the survey mission.
During this expedition, spreading over more than two months, the systematic surveys related to various seismic, gravity, magnetic and oceanographic observations in Pakistan’s EEZ were carried out.

The acquired data will jointly be processed by Chinese and Pakistani scientists. The received information will further help in hydrocarbon resource mapping in Pakistani offshore areas. Pakistan Navy hosted the CGS research ship and provided significant support both at sea and harbour including coastal areas for undertaking various survey activities.

Pakistan Navy is committed to support all national research activities to explore, exploit and sustainably managed the marine resources as important component of our economy.
The recent scientific research expedition was second of the series.

The first expedition was agreed during a meeting of the Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi with Vice Minister CGS, Dr. Zhong Ziran in 2018. Accordingly, CGS ship undertook surveys in 2018-19 for two months and conducted multidisciplinary studies in Makran Offshore area of Pakistan.


The highest level of mutual cooperation and forthcoming approach of CGS during the expedition is a clear manifestation of China Pakistan friendship in various research domains. It also exhibits China’s commitment to support activities related to enhancement of Pakistan’s Blue economy.

