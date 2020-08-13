China gives 1,000 BiPAP ventilators to Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2020 ) :Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Yao Jing handed over the ventilators to Chairman National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Lt Gen Muhammad Afzal.

Speaking on the occasion, Chairman NDMA Lt Gen Muhammad Afzal said China has extended unprecedented help to Pakistan to contain COVID -19 pandemic.

China has provided 50 sprayer units to Pakistan to control desert locust. Pak China friendship was sweeter than honey and deeper than ocean. A new dimension has been added in Pak-China friendship in the last four months. The bilateral cooperation was keep increasing with each passing day.

He said the invasion of desert locust was in control in the country.

Coronavirus infections have also been decreased in the country but the danger of pandemic spread has not ended and people should not stop taking precautionary measures.

NDMA has sufficient stocks of Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) and medical safety kits available in large numbers. He urged the people to keep following Covid safety SOPs specially during the ensuing Muharram ul Haram to contain the pandemic.

Chinese Ambassador in Pakistan Yao Jing said Pakistan was the first country to help China against COVID-19.

Prime Minister Imran Khan was the first to announce help China against the COVID outbreak there.

Chinese government and people were thankful to Pakistan on this help.The joint efforts of both China and Pakistan helped controlling the COVID pandemic.

He lauded Pakistan government's efforts in containing the deadly virus.

He felicitated Pakistani nation over its Independence Day. The friendship of both countries was strengthening with each passing day.