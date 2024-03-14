Open Menu

China Gives ‘Emergency Aid’ To Pakistan For Rain-hit Areas

Faizan Hashmi Published March 14, 2024 | 09:29 PM

China gives ‘Emergency Aid’ to Pakistan for rain-hit areas

The People’s Republic of China on Thursday provided “Emergency Aid” to the government of Pakistan for residents of the rain-hit areas in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2024) The People’s Republic of China on Thursday provided “Emergency Aid” to the government of Pakistan for residents of the rain-hit areas in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

“On March 14, the donation ceremony for emergency aid provided by the Chinese government to rain-hit areas in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was held in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Pakistan,” said a news release.

On behalf of the Chinese government, Ambassador Jiang Zaidong handed $100,000 emergency cash assistance over to the Foreign Secretary of Pakistan Mohammad Syrus Sajjad Qazi.

“China hopes that this cash donation can provide timely and necessary assistance to the needy people.”

The Chinese Embassy, Consulates, and Chinese enterprises in Pakistan have also taken active action, distributed 30,000 bottles of mineral water and 3,000 cans of food and other supplies to the people in Gwadar, and taken people into refuge at the Gwadar Faqur school built with China's aid.

In the near future, an additional RMB 500,000 in material assistance will be provided through the Consulate General in Karachi.

