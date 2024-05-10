Open Menu

China Hands Over Chang'e-6 Lunar Mission Cube Satellite Data To Pakistan

Muhammad Irfan Published May 10, 2024 | 03:40 PM

China hands over Chang'e-6 lunar mission cube satellite data to Pakistan

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2024) China on Friday delivered the data to Pakistan captured by its iCube-Qamar satellite which was onboard the Chang'e-6 spacecraft, deepening lunar exploration cooperation between the two countries.

Zhang Kejian, head of the China National Space Administration handed the data carrier over to Pakistani Ambassador to China Khalil Hashmi at a ceremony held in Beijing. Both unveiled the first image taken by the satellite.

The ceremony was presided over by Chief Engineer of the China National Space Administration Li Guoping.

Representatives from the Department of International Cooperation of the China National Space Administration, the Lunar Exploration and Space Engineering Center, the National Astronomical Observatories of the Chinese academy of Sciences, Shanghai Jiaotong University, the Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission of Pakistan and the Asia-Pacific Space Cooperation Organization attended the meeting.

At the ceremony, the Lunar Exploration and Space Engineering Center of China National Space Administration made a report on the mission of Chang'e-6 as the overall project.

The Pakistan Institute of Space Technology made a report on the development of the payload and international cooperation, and Shanghai Jiaotong University reported on the cooperative development of the payload as the Chinese responsible unit.

The cube satellite, known as iCube-Q, was jointly developed by Pakistan's Institute of Space Technology and China's Shanghai Jiao Tong University. The Chang'e-6 lunar probe, launched on May 3, carried four international payloads, including ICUBE-Q.

The iCube-Q separated from the Chang'e-6 orbiter on May 8 to carry out exploration activities, such as capturing images of the moon.

APP/asg

Related Topics

Pakistan Technology China Beijing Shanghai May From Moonlite (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

SC all set to take up govt pleas challenging rulin ..

SC all set to take up govt pleas challenging ruling against NAB amendments

2 hours ago
 Islamabad, Rawalpindi weather update: Rain breaks ..

Islamabad, Rawalpindi weather update: Rain breaks heat wave

2 hours ago
 PM calls for urgent steps to make exports more com ..

PM calls for urgent steps to make exports more competitive

3 hours ago
 Interior Minister visits site of under constructio ..

Interior Minister visits site of under construction Jail in Islamabad

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 May 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 May 2024

7 hours ago
London, Frankfurt stocks hit record highs on rate- ..

London, Frankfurt stocks hit record highs on rate-cut hopes

16 hours ago
 May 9 culprits must be brought to logical end: Han ..

May 9 culprits must be brought to logical end: Hanif Abbasi

16 hours ago
 Sanchez escapes through dust and gravel for nervy ..

Sanchez escapes through dust and gravel for nervy Giro triumph

16 hours ago
 Balochistan Assembly passes resolution to condemn ..

Balochistan Assembly passes resolution to condemn May 9 attacks

16 hours ago
 Spain govt vows to block hostile BBVA bid for riva ..

Spain govt vows to block hostile BBVA bid for rival bank

16 hours ago
 NADRA holds open court to resolve public issues in ..

NADRA holds open court to resolve public issues in Quetta

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan