China has 475m 5G mobile users, 2.1m 5G base stations

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2022 ) :The number of 5G base stations in China registered stable growth amid the country's efforts to advance the construction of its 5G network in recent years, official data shows.

China had over 2.1 million 5G base stations by the end of August, accounting for 19.8 percent of its mobile base stations, up 5.

5 percentage points from the end of 2021, according to the China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology.

Some 677,000 5G base stations were built in the first eight months of this year, china.org reported .

The number of 5G mobile users in China hit 475 million by the end of July, according to data from the ministry.

China has built the world's largest 5G network. By the end of 2021, the number of 5G base stations in the country accounted for over 60 percent of the global total, according to a report from the National Bureau of Statistics.