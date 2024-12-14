Open Menu

China Has Always Stood By Pakistan: Maryam Nawaz

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 14, 2024 | 05:50 PM

China has always stood by Pakistan: Maryam Nawaz

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz said on Saturday that China stood by Pakistan at every juncture in history.

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz reached the Chinese city of Guangzhou during her visit to China. Madam Chief Minister met with Guangzhou Vice Governor Mr. Zheng Guozhi.

A special state dinner was organized in Guangzhou in honor of the Punjab Chief Minister. The CM thanked the Chinese leadership for the warm hospitality.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz said that the warm reception and warm welcome of the Punjab delegation will always be remembered.

Pakistan and China are tied to each other in a thread of sincerity. The people of Pakistan and China are also connected to each other.

She said that the visit to China is insightful. "I got the opportunity to know, understand and see a lot. I am sure the people of Punjab will fully benefit from the fruits of the visit to China," the CM added.

