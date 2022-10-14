UrduPoint.com

China Has Always Stood With Pakistan In Hour Of Need: PM

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 14, 2022 | 02:30 PM

China has always stood with Pakistan in hour of need: PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday said China always stood with Pakistan in the hour of need and mentioned the recent relief assistance provided to the country in the wake of flash floods.

The prime minister expressed these views as Zhang Guoliang, President of China National Nuclear Corporation presented him the cheque worth over five million Yuan, here at the PM House.

Shehbaz Sharif said China always helped Pakistan at internal and external fronts.

State Minister for Petroleum Mussadik Malik, Special Assistant to PM Tariq Fatemi, Zafaruddin Mehmood and China's ambassador to Pakistan Nong Rong were also present.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister China Nuclear Million

Recent Stories

Mahira Khan's dance video goes viral on social med ..

Mahira Khan's dance video goes viral on social media

2 hours ago
 Haider, Nawaz lead Pakistan to tri-series title wi ..

Haider, Nawaz lead Pakistan to tri-series title win over NZ

2 hours ago
 England Men announces Test squad for Pakistan tour

England Men announces Test squad for Pakistan tour

2 hours ago
 Pakistan, Uzbekistan agree to pursue common connec ..

Pakistan, Uzbekistan agree to pursue common connectivity agenda

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 October 2022

5 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 14th October 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 14th October 2022

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.