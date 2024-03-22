Open Menu

China Has Over 1.09 Billion Netizens

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 22, 2024 | 08:39 PM

China has had over 1.09 billion netizens by the end of last year, 24.8 million more than the amount in 2022, a report released by the China Internet Network Information Center said on Friday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2024) China has had over 1.09 billion netizens by the end of last year, 24.8 million more than the amount in 2022, a report released by the China Internet Network Information Center said on Friday.

The report showed that 2,577 websites and mobile phone applications optimized functions and provided barrier-free services for old and disabled users last year so that these people could benefit more from the internet.

Digital technologies have also been widely applied in public services, such as travel and healthcare, making more people live better lives, according to the report.

The numbers of netizens using online car-hailing and medical services increased significantly last year, up 90.57 million and 51.39 million respectively from December 2022, it said.

In addition, the rapid growth of the internet has stimulated consumption and promoted the sustainable development of the digital economy, China Dailly reported.

As of December, for example, the number of users making online travel reservations reached 509 million, up 86.29 million from December 2022, it added.

Wang Changqing, an official from the center, said while introducing the report that live streaming platforms have become major channels to advance economic and cultural development.

For instance, in March last year, a large number of internet users watched basketball matches organized by Guizhou province through livestreaming platforms, attracting more people to visit the province and contributing a lot to local tourism, he added.

